Agent for Tottenham Hotspur winger shoots down interest from Brazilian club

Brazilian side São Paulo is in the market for a forward to help with their Copa Libertadores and Brasileirão aspirations this season. The South American club had talks with Olympique de Marseille forward Dario Benedetto, but those talks fell.

Now São Paulo is looking at alternative files, which includes looking at Tottenham Hotspur’s Lucas Moura. Brazilian football journalist Jorge Nicola (via Bolavip) spoke to the player’s representatives about a possible return to his former club.

Wagner Ribeiro, who represents Moura, ripped the hearts of São Paulo supporters, stating there’s zero chance that the 28-year-old heads to Brazil despite the uncertain future with Tottenham Hotspur.

“The chance is zero. He started at 1000km/hour (this pre-season). Tottenham has no interest in negotiating,” Ribeiro said.

Moura is having a good pre-season and can be a contributing member for Nuno Espírito Santo’s squad, or a European club can swoop in with a last-minute deal for the player.

The Brazil international is under contract until 2024, and for now, it appears as though the winger will remain in Europe and not head to the club that he broke through with to earn first-team minutes.