Following the news that Trent-Alexander Arnold and Fabinho have signed new long-term deals at Liverpool, the Reds announced on Wednesday that goalkeeper, Alisson, has followed suit and committed his future to the club until 2027.

It’s a reward for his excellence between the posts, and means that the Brazilian will be 34 by the time the contract ends.

“I think I didn’t waste too much time to think about that. It’s something we just built in those last three years, the confidence, the trust that I have in the club and the club has in myself,” the custodian told the official Liverpool website.

“Me and my family, we are really happy here. My kids are settled in England, in a different country, but they are growing up in that way. So we are really happy. I’m really glad that I can keep going on with my work here, doing a good job here. So, I’m really happy to make this decision – that is not hard for me.”

With over a week to go until the beginning of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see others putting pen to paper.

It appears that it’s Jurgen Klopp’s intention to keep all of his senior pros together for as long as possible.

MORE: Liverpool and Spurs want this Brazilian

The carrot that all of the backroom and playing staff will have is to get back to the form they showed in 2019/20.

Injuries clearly played a part in their season in 2020/21, and it will be interesting to see how well the Reds do with all of their stars fit and firing.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Referee Anthony Taylor says ‘real heroes are the medics’ involved in Christian Eriksen collapse Jamie Carragher doesn’t agree that Harry Kane has been backed into a corner at Tottenham ahead of proposed Man City move BeIN Sports in court after Ligue 1 win TV rights saga meaning main broadcaster of French football still to be decided

The question no doubt on the minds of Liverpool fans now is ‘who’s next?’