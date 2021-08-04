Allan Saint-Maximin’s Newcastle absence explained

Allan Saint-Maximin’s current absence from Newcastle’s pre-season squad may have been cleared up slightly.

The Frenchman hasn’t featured for Newcastle for some time now, having suffered a nasty long-running bout of Covid-19 earlier in the year.

Saint-Maximin has, however, also been linked with a possible transfer away from St James’ Park, and some fans recently speculated that his absence is down to agitating for a move.

Newcastle writer Liam Kennedy has provided an update on the situation, however, suggesting Saint-Maximin is still genuinely suffering from illness that is keeping him out of action for Steve Bruce’s side.

“Allan Saint-Maximin has half a chance [to be ready for the first game of the season], despite his illness,” Kennedy said.

“And that’s one thing that I’ve been getting noises of in recent weeks, is don’t believe the paranoia that’s building around Saint-Maximin, I don’t think the club particularly are of a mind to sell the player, and he is genuinely ill.

“It’s, of course, up to him to reveal his own medical status, nobody else, which is why there’s been no announcement.

“But I think most people can join the dots on that one. And I think people are joining the dots and getting to the wrong place.”