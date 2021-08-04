As the world watched on, hoping and praying that Christian Eriksen would survive after an awful collapse during Denmark’s Euro 2020 group match against Finland, referee, Anthony Taylor, actioned a process that he probably never hoped he needed to use.

However, it was arguably down to the official’s quick thinking at the outset that helped save Eriksen’s life.

Rather than take any plaudits himself, Taylor preferred to lavish praise on the medics and Denmark captain, Simon Kjaer, insisting that they were “the real heroes.”