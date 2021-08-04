Liverpool among several Premier League teams eyeing up potential winger transfer

Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs interested in a potential transfer swoop for Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma.

The 24-year-old has caught the eye in the Championship in recent times, and looks like a player who could undoubtedly do well to move up a level in the near future, with interest in him seemingly growing this summer.

According to Marca, La Liga outfit Villarreal are interested in signing Danjuma, while Liverpool are mentioned as one of a number of Premier League sides also keen on the Netherlands international.

The Reds would do well to strengthen their attack this summer, with the team undoubtedly suffering last season with the drop-off in form from both Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

It would be a big ask for Danjuma to come in and immediately make an impact at one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but it seems he has his admirers at Anfield.

Liverpool have done well in the recent past when it comes to snapping up players who are yet to really hit their peak, and Danjuma looks like another who might be just about to establish himself at the highest level.