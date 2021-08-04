James Maddison’s old Gareth Bale tweets will make him an instant fan-favourite at Arsenal

The James Maddison to Arsenal transfer rumours are continuing to hot up, and some fans have dug up a couple of old tweets from the Leicester City star that should make him popular in the red half of north London!

The England international has shone in his time at the King Power Stadium and looks like he could play for a number of top clubs, with Arsenal now believed to be in for him in a big move that could see them offer cash plus players to Leicester in a bid to get a deal done.

As well as looking like an ideal long-term Mesut Ozil replacement, Maddison also seems to have something of a connection to the Gunners, with these old tweets below revealing his hatred of their rivals Tottenham Hotspur…

These tweets date back to long before Maddison had burst onto the scene as a star of the English game, but they’re now doing the rounds again as Arsenal fans are loving his mocking posts about former Spurs star Gareth Bale.

Interestingly, Maddison also states that former Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere is “10x better” than Bale, suggesting he has always had a fondness for Arsenal.