Menu

(Photo) Cesc Fabregas gets these Arsenal fans misty-eyed as he’s reunited with Gunners cult hero

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has got a bunch of Gunners fans all misty-eyed on Twitter after sharing photos of him reunited with old team-mate Tomas Rosicky.

The Spaniard remains one of Arsenal’s finest players of the Emirates Stadium era, and back in the day he formed a superb partnership in midfield with Czech maestro Rosicky.

See below as Fabregas shared a few images of himself meeting up with Rosicky again, with Gooners getting all emotional in the replies…

More Stories / Latest News
Jack Grealish could land his dream shirt number if he completes Manchester City transfer
Spurs teammate of Harry Kane likes post branding wantaway striker as ‘disrespectful’
Leicester City respond to Arsenal’s cash-plus-player transfer bid for James Maddison

Here are some of the best replies…

More Stories Cesc Fabregas tomas rosicky

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.