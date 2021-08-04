Former Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas has got a bunch of Gunners fans all misty-eyed on Twitter after sharing photos of him reunited with old team-mate Tomas Rosicky.

The Spaniard remains one of Arsenal’s finest players of the Emirates Stadium era, and back in the day he formed a superb partnership in midfield with Czech maestro Rosicky.

See below as Fabregas shared a few images of himself meeting up with Rosicky again, with Gooners getting all emotional in the replies…

So nice to see this good old friend and amazing guy after the game last night. I’m sure he could still play with the quality he had! ???? pic.twitter.com/0fHQNbYPB2 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) August 4, 2021

Here are some of the best replies…

My two favourite Arsenal players together. — NIGEL HANSEN (@NIGELHANSEN2) August 4, 2021

Two little mozart. Please come back to Arsenal and bring us back the glory days ?? — San (@Wan4derer) August 4, 2021

Two of my favourite all time Arsenal players there — John Davis (@arkansas_travel) August 4, 2021