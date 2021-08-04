The lengths that Arsenal are prepared to go to in order to ensure that Leicester City’s James Maddison is a Gunner before the start of the season have been laid bare, with the north Londoners preparing to offer four players as part of a player-plus-cash deal.

Mikel Arteta appears determined to get his man, with football.london reporting that sporting director, Edu, will allow any one of Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Joe Willock or Eddie Nketiah to leave as part of an attempt to drive down the £60m asking price.

Unfortunately for the Spaniard, it would appear that the Foxes aren’t interested.

If Brendan Rodgers is going to let his player leave, it will be on the basis of a cash deal only.

Football.london go on to report that Martin Odegaard could still be an option as Carlo Ancelotti is less than impressed with the player, however, Maddison remains Arsenal’s top target.

With only a week and a half left until the start of the campaign, the Gunners need to get their skates on.