Bukayo Saka has been given a very special treat on his return to Arsenal for pre-season after a difficult end to his summer at Euro 2020 with England.

The 19-year-old has been a star player for the Gunners in recent times, and also showed real promise with some of his displays for England over the summer as they reached the final of Euro 2020.

Unfortunately, Saka saw the decisive penalty saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma as Italy went on to win the trophy at Wembley, which led to the youngster receiving horrific racist abuse on social media, along with team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho.

See below, however, as Arsenal made a special effort to show him how loved he is by the fans at the Emirates Stadium…

? "How do I even say thank you for all of this?" Just look at the incredible love and support from our fans to @BukayoSaka87 Thank you ?? pic.twitter.com/vznIV7Ubmn — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 4, 2021

It’s clear that Saka was absolutely flooded with fan mail, and it’s moving to see his stunned reaction to such a big show of support.

Arsenal fans will now hope Saka can put his Euros heartache behind him and have another strong season for Mikel Arteta’s side.