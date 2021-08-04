Arsenal’s superb new-look XI if they add James Maddison to Ben White transfer

Arsenal could be about to unleash a stunning new-look XI if they manage to complete a transfer deal for Leicester City playmaker James Maddison this summer.

The Gunners have already strengthened well with deals for Ben White, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Nuno Tavares this summer, though of those three it’s likely that only former Brighton defender White will be a regular starter for Mikel Arteta’s side.

After finishing 8th and without silverware last season, it’s clear Arsenal still need further strengthening if they are to be in with a shout of reaching the top four again, and Maddison would be a superb addition to Arteta’s squad.

The England international has been strongly linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in a potential swap deal, as per a report from football.london yesterday, and he could be the ideal long-term replacement for Mesut Ozil.

The German playmaker may no longer have been in the first-team fold by the time he left Arsenal in January, but it was clear his creativity was missed as the club brought in Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid.

Still, this did not end up in a permanent move for the Norwegian, so there remains a vacancy in that number ten role.

See below as we expect that’s where Maddison would play if he joined Arsenal this summer…

That attacking midfield trio of Maddison, Bukayo Saka and Nicolas Pepe just behind Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang certainly has huge potential, while the signing of White also makes that defence look a lot more solid.

Aubameyang in particular could benefit hugely from the arrival of Maddison, with the Gabon international struggling to score as often last season as he normally does, partly down to a lack of service.

Maddison would bring some creative spark back to this AFC side, and he also provides a goal threat from midfield and from set-pieces.

Gooners will hope this move can go through and help them become a more serious team again after a worrying decline in recent years.