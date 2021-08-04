The long-running saga of Lionel Messi’s potential new contract with Barcelona is almost at an end, after it was confirmed that La Liga are shortly to receive a huge injection of cash from a private equity company.

According to ESPN, the deal, announced on Wednesday, is worth an astonishing €2.7 billion.

It has been agreed in principle by the league’s executive committee, which includes representatives from a number of clubs, and means that La Liga will hand over 10% of a newly formed company, which will house most of its business, to CVC Capital Partners.

The injection of funds couldn’t have been timed any better as far as Barca are concerned.

Not only will it mean that Joan Laporta can finally announce Messi by the weekend, but all of the new players can officially be signed.

Sergio Aguero, Memphis Depay, Emerson Royal and Eric Garcia should all see their contract details ratified in due course.

Ahead of the new season, it’s the best news possible for the Catalans.