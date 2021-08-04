Barcelona starlet now poised for exit as he’s frozen out of the senior squad and the B team

It finally looked like Ronald Koeman had re-opened the pathway between La Masia and Barcelona’s first team, while Iliax Moriba was set to be the next great player to break through.

He has all the technical ability that you would expect from a Barcelona midfielder, but he also has some real athleticism and drive about his game so he could’ve brought something new to the team.

There has been an ongoing situation with his contract which is due to expire next summer, and a report from Sport has now suggested that his exit appears to be inevitable.

As things stand he’s not accepting Barca’s offer of a new contract and the club aren’t willing to meet his demands, so he’s been frozen out of the first-team picture and it looks like he’ll be sold.

Interestingly they aren’t even allowing him to play for the B team either, so that looks like an additional punishment while also ensuring that he doesn’t pick up an injury which would ruin any chances of a sale.

It is claimed that Chelsea may be showing an interest in him so that could be his next destination, and Barca won’t have any choice but to cash in unless something changes with that contract.