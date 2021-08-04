French football is in disarray after it was revealed that broadcaster, BeIN Sports, would be required to attend court because Ligue 1 have been successful in bringing proceedings against them for the payment of a €332m broadcasting package, which consists of showing two Ligue 1 games a week.

According to L’Equipe, cited by Get French Football News, the courts have made an order that all contractual obligations must be fulfilled by the channel.

Furthermore, its ruling is that if BeIN do not adhere to the order, there will be a penalty of €1m imposed every day until the package is paid for.

BeIN, however, have managed to have themselves protected by the Nanterre tribunal of commerce through an arbitration decision.

What this means is they can avoid paying €52m which falls due on Thursday.

BeIN don’t have to pay for the matches if they lose the court case, with Canal + possibly stepping in. At this stage, however, everything remains in limbo.