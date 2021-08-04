As things come to a head at White Hart Lane, and it appears that Harry Kane will, eventually, get his move to Manchester City, one Tottenham supporter launched a vile tirade at Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy, forcing a broadcaster to issue an apology.

It’s a very sad state of affairs when people believe that they can call up radio shows and launch into an anti-Semitic tirade, but that’s exactly what happened on talkSPORT recently.

Ex-Arsenal star, Perry Groves, was speaking with Jordan Jarrett-Bryan on Tuesday evening and were discussing the fall out from the Kane saga.

It was then that a caller shocked the pair.

“Are you saying Spurs should get the fee they feel he’s worth? And if they don’t get that, he’s not going anywhere,” Jarrett-Bryan asked, according to the Daily Mirror.

“Yeah but Levy, Levy is… he’s a ***. He’s not gonna let him go for nothing, is he?” the caller responded.

It was a disgusting slight on the Tottenham chairman and not at all called for, and it’s little wonder that the broadcaster were swift to offer the club and Levy himself their fullest and sincerest apologies.