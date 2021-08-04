Chelsea could have an absolutely unbeatable line up next season if they manage to secure their top transfer targets this summer.

The Blues are chasing some big names in the transfer market, with signings up front and in defence making sense as priorities for Thomas Tuchel as he looks to build on the club’s Champions League success last season.

According to the Guardian, two top targets for Chelsea are Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku and Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde.

Tuchel worked wonders with Chelsea in his brief time in charge last season, but it seems understandable that he’d want to bring in someone like Lukaku as an upgrade on the goal-shy Timo Werner.

Here’s a look at how Chelsea could line up if they add Lukaku to their forward line…

The former Manchester United and Everton man would surely replace Werner as the main centre-forward in Tuchel’s XI, with Christian Pulisic and Kai Havertz playing alongside him, most likely with some degree of freedom to swap flanks, drop deep and also join Lukaku in the box to provide a goal threat.

Werner may also compete with Pulisic for that wide-left role, but the signing could spell bad news for Hakim Ziyech after he also had an ineffective season for CFC, while Callum Hudson-Odoi may be in a similar boat after failing to really nail down a place.

In defence, Kounde should link up with Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva in the back three, though it’s not clear what side he’d be best used on.

One imagines Tuchel could rotate a bit in this department, with Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen also sure to still be first-team regulars.

In future, Silva will probably also feature less often, and may even be at retirement age by the end of the coming season, with Kounde ideal as long-term successor.