Chelsea are prepared to pay Romelu Lukaku massive wages of around £250,000-a-week as they look to re-sign the striker from Inter Milan this summer, according to the Telegraph (subscription required).

Matt Law of the Telegraph has found that the 28-year-old is ready to return to Chelsea, whom he moved to a decade ago as a raw young talent before establishing himself as world-class elsewhere.

It’s added that Lukaku will agree to the switch, with Chelsea unlikely to have any trouble in convincing the centre-forward, so long as a big-money fee is agreed with Inter Milan.

Lukaku has silenced the critics since he left Manchester United for the Nerazzurri, scoring 64 times and contributing 16 assists in just 95 appearances for the Milan outfit.

The Telegraph add that Chelsea are willing to pay out a hefty wage packet of £250,000-a-week to Lukaku, which seems right about the bracket he should be in considering what other world stars earn.

CaughtOffside exclusively reported this morning that Lukaku will meet Inter CEO Beppe Marotta for talks over the situation today, with it currently appearing that the ace’s agent is angling more for the switch.

The Blues faithful will also be delighted to learn that the Telegraph have reported that the West London outfit have already raised around half of Lukaku’s fees in sales, with the potential sale of Tammy Abraham possibly covering the swoop for the Belgian entirely.

Lukaku spent his first season at Chelsea as a fringe first-team player but really showcased his ability with an excellent loan spell to West Bromwich Albion in 2012/13.

The 6ft3 striker then headed out on loan to Everton, in a deal that became permanent after a year, before his prolific displays with the Toffees led to Manchester United to come calling.

It would be great to see Lukaku back in the Premier League as he’s proven that he’s one of the best forwards in the world and it would be interesting to see how he settles unfinished business at Chelsea.