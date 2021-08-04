The excitement is continuing to brew for Chelsea and their fans as it’s emerged that Romelu Lukaku has already spoken with Thomas Tuchel ahead of a potential return , according to Alfredo Pedulla.

The Italian journalist just broke the news on Twitter, which is bound to fuel the fire even further as Chelsea work on the transfer of the Inter Milan talisman.

Pedulla’s findings come after the Telegraph reported this morning that Lukaku has been left impressed by the plans of Tuchel, suggesting that the apparent discussion between the pair went swimmingly.

There’s absolutely no doubt that Lukaku has the world-class ability to instantly strengthen the Chelsea team, the Belgian is respectfully a much more clinical finisher than Timo Werner.

See More: Meeting today: Romelu Lukaku set for face-to-face talks with Inter Milan chief amid Chelsea transfer pursuit

#Lukaku ha già parlato con #Tuchel. Presto aggiornamenti — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) August 4, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Spurs teammate of Harry Kane likes post branding wantaway striker as ‘disrespectful’ Leicester City respond to Arsenal’s cash-plus-player transfer bid for James Maddison Jack Grealish may have to settle for rotation role and position change once Man City transfer goes through

A switch for Lukaku this summer would represent the 28-year-old’s career going full circle, it’s a decade since he first moved to Stamford Bridge and now he’s close to settling unfinished business with the side.

It’s a real shame that the 6ft3 striker never had a real chance to showcase his ability in the first-team during his first spell at Chelsea, instead establishing himself out on loan at West Brom and Everton.

The Toffees switch then became permanent and after Lukaku has hammered Premier League defences for long enough, Manchester United came calling, though his two years at Old Trafford were difficult.