Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku could trigger a fascinating move for Tammy Abraham

We’re reaching a point where it feels like Chelsea are going to sign Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan, so there could be some interesting knock-on effects from this as Inter look for a replacement.

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that they’ll move for Atalanta star Duvan Zapata, but that could also trigger a move to Atalanta for Tammy Abraham:

Chelsea are getting confident to sign Lukaku soon. Direct talks with Inter, new official bid coming. €12m net per season + add ons offered to Romelu who’s open to re-join Chelsea ? #CFC Inter are considering Duván Zapata as replacement – and Atalanta will go for Tammy Abraham. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

Zapata actually had his worst goalscoring season for Atalanta last campaign but he still struck 15 times, and they’re a team who play some lovely football and score a phenomenal amount of goals.

They were by far the leading scorers in Serie A last season with 98 goals over 38 games, so that suggests any striker who plays in that team is going to get chance after chance.

Lukaku’s arrival will surely force Abraham out of Stamford Bridge, but instead of dropping down the ladder in the Premier League, this could give him a chance to look excellent while also playing Champions League football.

There are several moving parts and the Lukaku deal still needs to happen first, but that move for Abraham could be fascinating if it happens.