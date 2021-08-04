Chelsea defender rejects transfer to West Ham

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma has reportedly turned down the chance to seal a transfer to West Ham United this summer.

The France international has never really been a regular for Chelsea, though he has shown he could be a useful squad player for the Blues, and would also surely represent a fine signing for most Premier League clubs.

It seems West Ham have been in for Zouma this summer as Chelsea try to sign Jules Kounde in defence, but the Blues have been dealt a blow by the fact that Zouma has snubbed the Hammers, according to a report from the Guardian.

This could mean Chelsea will struggle to put together the kind of finances needed to afford a move for Kounde, who has shone during his time at Sevilla.

The youngster looks like he could be an upgrade on someone like Zouma, and give CFC a much-needed long-term successor for the ageing Thiago Silva.

This is also a blow for West Ham, who could have done with strengthening in defence with a proven player like Zouma.