Tottenham and Liverpool reportedly face paying as much as €50million for the transfer of Sampdoria attacking midfielder Mikkel Damsgaard.

The Denmark international shone at Euro 2020 and has also performed well in his time in Serie A, so could he now be set to earn a big move to the Premier League?

Spurs are looking at Damsgaard as one of their options, alongside PSV forward Noni Madueke, according to a report from the Evening Standard, though they also link Liverpool and Aston Villa with the 21-year-old.

The Evening Standard claim Damsgaard will likely cost around €50m to prise away from Sampdoria, which is more than was reported in a recent report from Sport Mediaset, which also linked the youngster with Spurs and Liverpool.

Damsgaard looks like he’d strengthen this Tottenham side during this difficult period in which they face plenty of speculation over the future of star player Harry Kane.

The 28-year-old is being linked strongly with Manchester City by The Athletic, and it may be that the north London giants will be forced to let him go after his recent failure to turn up to training.

If Kane leaves, Tottenham will surely need to spend on new attacking players, and it seems Damsgaard and Madueke are among their main targets.

Liverpool would also do well to land Damsgaard after they let their standards drop last season, finishing the campaign without silverware as players like Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino showed worrying signs of being past their best.