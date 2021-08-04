It’s a big season for Mikel Arteta and his Arsenal side after such a disappointing 2020/21 campaign, and one former Gunners legend believes that there is the potential to bring a world-class forward to the Emirates Stadium, albeit at the expense of Alexandre Lacazette.
The French striker often flatters to deceive and could be considered surplus to requirements if the Spaniard is able to construct a deal with Inter Milan to acquire Lautaro Martinez.
It’s a big ask at this point in time, particularly so close to the start of the season and with strong rumours linking his strike partner, Romelu Lukaku, to Chelsea.
However, Michael Thomas can see the logic in the north Londoners’ trying to work something out.
“[Lautaro] Martinez reminds me of Tevez! He is such a hard worker off the ball and makes unselfish runs to which his current striker partner has benefited massively,” he told CaughtOffside.
The Premier League is still seen as arguably the best in Europe, and with Inter imploding, Lautaro might see this as the right time to be able to prove himself elsewhere.