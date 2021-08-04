Menu

Exclusive: Inter Milan expected to accept Chelsea’s €130m offer for Romelu Lukaku but player will have final say

Things are clearly hotting up in the transfer market with Serie A giants and current champions, Inter Milan, now expected to accept Chelsea’s €130m bid for Romelu Lukaku.

There is, however, one major condition to them so doing.

Italian club sources have told CaughtOffside that the decision is now solely down to the player, which makes life difficult for the Blues as the Belgian ace is known to be happy at the San Siro.

With the decision almost entirely remaining with the player, the Nerazzurri are already taking precautionary measures just in case their star man gives Thomas Tuchel the thumbs up.

According to our sources, Inter Milan’s recruitment team have begun sounding out and targeting (in order of preference): Atalanta’s Duvan Zapata, Joaquin Correa from Lazio and Fiorentina’s Dusan Vlahovic.

Torino’s Andrea Bellotti is also believed to have recently been offered to Inter, but his hire has been rejected and he may end up at Atalanta if Zapata does eventually end up replacing Lukaku.

Romelu Lukaku and Thomas Tuchel

At present, there is no firm decision from the player, and it’s expected to be a few days before Lukaku makes his decision known.

With the start of the season only a week and a half away, Chelsea will hope to find out sooner rather than later.

