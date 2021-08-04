The closer we get to the start of the new Premier League season, the nearer certain players are from making their moves elsewhere permanent.
Persistent rumours, including from Eurosport, have placed Everton striker, Richarlison, at Real Madrid, though there has been no official comment from manager, Rafael Benitez, or from the player himself.
If the Brazilian does want to ply his trade at the Santiago Bernabeu from the start of the 2021/22 campaign, then he doesn’t have long left to convince the Spaniard to allow him to move on to pastures new.
However, according to journalist, Fabrizio Romano, cited by the Liverpool ECHO, Richarlison may not even get the chance.
During a Twitch stream on Wednesday, Romano was asked if there was any truth in the rumours.
He didn’t need to expand on his one-word answer: “No.”
Everton will certainly be a stronger outfit with the Brazilian in situ, and if Benitez can get the best out of the striker, it could end up being a vintage season for the Toffees.