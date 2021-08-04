Menu

Flamengo hopes negotiations with French club lands them midfielder

This summer, Flamengo has seen departures in its midfield, with Gerson heading to Ligue 1 side Olympique de Marseille. 

As a result, the Brazilian giant wants to secure a replacement, and Flamengo is targeting Olympique Lyonnais’ Thiago Mendes. Globoesporte reports that although negotiation for Mendes has evolved slowly, there is optimism that the hiring will still be possible.

Lyon director Juninho Pernambucano wants to recover at least one part of the €25-million the club invested when they purchased Mendes from Lille OSC in 2019. Flamengo’s proposal is for a loan with a purchase option, and Lyon wants a purchase obligation.

The French club also wants a higher value than what Flamengo signals for the loan. Mendes isn’t the only player they’re looking to land from a European squad as club chief Marcos Braz and director Bruno Spindel continue to pursue Chelsea midfielder Kenedy.

There’s no update when it comes to the Kenedy; there’s no update as Flamengo plays the waiting game to see if they can work out a deal for the 25-year-old.

