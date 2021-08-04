Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing up a surprise move to seal the transfer of Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana as a replacement for Raphael Varane.

Varane looks set to complete a transfer to Manchester United imminently, and now Madrid urgently need to bring in a top centre-back to fill the void left by the Frenchman.

David Alaba has already joined Real on a free after his contract at Bayern Munich expired, but another signing would be useful after Sergio Ramos also left the Bernabeu this summer.

According to reports in Spain, Los Blancos are now looking at impressive youngster Fofana, who has really caught the eye at the King Power Stadium.

Still, the 20-year-old would not come cheap, with Leicester likely to demand around €80million to let him go.

We’ve seen the Foxes cash in on their best players for big profits in the past, with the likes of N’Golo Kante, Riyad Mahrez and Harry Maguire all leaving the club for a great deal more than they were initially signed for.

Fofana is another fine piece of business by Leicester and looks like he could be worth the investment for Madrid as well.