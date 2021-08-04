As things stand at this moment, Arsenal star, Granit Xhaka, will be staying at the club after a rumoured move to AS Roma collapsed because the Italian giants weren’t prepared to meet the Gunners’ valuation of the player.

Although the Swiss has had his differences with the Arsenal faithful, there’s no denying that he’s still a fearsome competitor who will give his all in the midfield.

It’s perhaps why former Gunners legend, Michael Thomas, believes it’s a good thing that Xhaka appears to be staying put now.

“If you are Mikel or the Arsenal hierarchy you always want a return on investment or as close to the figure as possible,” he said to CaughtOffside.

“There were clearly conversations held between Granit and the club about him leaving that didn’t materialise for whatever reason and Mikel wants to keep him at the club, which is in fairness to Mikel something he has said from the start.

“Clubs must pay what is required like any other buying and selling business and if valuations are not met then you simply keep your assets. In regards to the contract we have spoken about Arsenal letting their players run contracts down and then them being able to leave for free which leaves the club in a tight spot.

“I think this is good business for Arsenal.

“Mikel clearly thinks he has a player in there that benefits his squad so having him on a contract where even if they decided he was no longer suited to the club they can sell for a good amount makes total sense.

“I hope that the Arsenal fans are able to support the player and the manager’s decision so that he can hopefully put in the performances we require at Arsenal.

“He showed he can do it away with Switzerland so let’s hope for more of the same.”

Perhaps the biggest issue, as Thomas alludes to, is for the club to get the fans onside and supporting both the manager and the players on the pitch.

After what was an incredibly disappointing 2020/21 campaign for the north Londoners, supporters will be returning to the Emirates Stadium with a sense of expectation.

Arteta has to deliver now, but he has a much better chance of doing so with Xhaka patrolling his midfield.