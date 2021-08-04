Gary Cotterill had an unfortunate blunder during this coverage of a Manchester City story.

Watch below as the reporter got his words a little jumbled up and ended up calling City ‘Manchester Shitty’ instead, before quickly realising his error!

Although who knows? Maybe Cotterill is a secret Manchester United fan and couldn’t resist taking this little dig at their rivals, disguising it as just mis-speaking.

Whatever the reason, this is well worth a watch in the clip below that has been shared by Benchwarmers and others as it goes viral online…

City fans won’t take too kindly to this mistake, but they can at least take comfort in being just about to sign Jack Grealish to make their amazing squad even better.