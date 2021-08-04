Chelsea are clear on their priorities in the current transfer window, according to reports.

The Blues have been clear in prioritising a striker this summer, but while a forward is still very much of interest, attention has turned elsewhere.

According to Fabrizio Romano, not only is Sevilla defender Jules Koundé a transfer target for Chelsea this summer, but he has become their priority.

Blues chief Marina Granovskaia is said to be working on a deal to bring Inter Milan frontman Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

But Koundé has taken priority, with discussions with Sevilla continuing into this week.

Chelsea are preparing their new bid for Romelu Lukaku to be submitted this week. No official proposals for Erling Haaland ? #CFC Koundé deal still priority for Chelsea – but no agreement on Zouma value. …and no agreement also for Zouma to West Ham, as of now. @JacobSteinberg — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Koundé has an €80million release clause in his current contract, but it’s thought he could go for a deal worth around €10million less.

Chelsea are reportedly trying to include Kurt Zouma in the deal, as Romano highlights, but the two clubs cannot agree on the defender’s value, meaning there is no agreement on the transfer overall at this point.