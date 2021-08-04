There is an outside chance that Jack Grealish could make his debut for Manchester City this weekend as the attacker closes in on a record £100m transfer from Aston Villa.

John Percy of the Telegraph reports that a medical is expected in the next 48 hours, which follows the track of BirminghamLive who share that a medical is booked in for as early as today or Thursday.

Percy adds that there’s a possibility that Grealish could be available to make his debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in the Community Shield on Saturday if negotiations continue on this path.

We exclusively reported that the 25-year-old was set for a switch to the Citizens well over a month ago and you can read about how the deal came about and City becoming favourites over Man United here.

Jack Grealish’s £100m move to Man City is edging closer. Medical expected in the next 48 hours. Outside chance of him being available for Saturday’s Community Shield if negotiations continue to progress — John Percy (@JPercyTelegraph) August 4, 2021

City will face Leicester in the Community Shield on Saturday, a debut for Grealish in this season-opening encounter would certainly boost the excitement of the Manchester outfit’s fans for the new campaign.

Grealish has been a phenomenal player for his boyhood club and it will be interesting to see how he fares with a deserved new challenge that will offer the chance to contend for major honours.

The Villa attacker has taken the Premier League by storm since Villa’s return to the top-flight, chipping in with 14 goals and 18 assists over the last two seasons.