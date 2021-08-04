The Jack Grealish transfer saga will reportedly draw to a close imminently as the Mail report that the Aston Villa captain will complete a transfer to Manchester City today.

The Mail claim that the 25-year-old is expected in Cottonopolis to put pen to paper on the deal that will represent the most expensive Premier League transfer of all time.

Pep Guardiola’s side were already formidable across the pitch but the addition of Grealish may well make the Citizens unstoppable in the Premier League title race this season.

We exclusively reported that an official announcement over Grealish would come this week and we now appear to be on the brink. CaughtOffside also understand that playmaker will be paid £360,000-a-week.

See More: Real Madrid & Barcelona register interest as Man City star makes it clear he wants transfer away

More Stories / Latest News Meeting today: Romelu Lukaku set for face-to-face talks with Inter Milan chief amid Chelsea transfer pursuit Ex-Red Devil tips Man United ace for January transfer away in order to maintain squad harmony Tottenham consider risky Barcelona transfer raid if they lose Harry Kane to Man City

Grealish returned from his break on Monday, having been away with England for the Euros. The attacking midfielder quickly became a fan favourite, despite starting just once in the tournament.

The boyhood Villa ace has been one of the top-flight’s standout players since Villa returned to the Premier League in 19/20, he’s notched 14 goals and 18 assists over the last two seasons.