Jack Grealish may have to settle for rotation role and position change once Man City transfer goes through

Jack Grealish may reportedly have to settle in to a slightly new role at Manchester City once his transfer to the club goes through.

The England international is one of the finest players in the Premier League and looks like he could be set for the big move he has more than earned.

Still, Grealish is now expected to have to adjust to playing centrally and rotating with Ilkay Gundogan in Pep Guardiola’s squad, according to The Athletic.

Grealish normally played wide on the left for Villa, but it seems Guardiola plans to use him as more of a number 8, and it could mean that he’s not an automatic starter, despite the high-profile nature of this move.

Jack Grealish could play a new role at Manchester City
It will be interesting to see how Grealish adjusts to this, having been the main man Villa built around for so long.

City fans will hope this isn’t another case of Guardiola over-thinking things, with the Spanish tactician occasionally seeming to overdo it with his strange tactical choices, particularly in big games in the Champions League.

Notably, Guardiola lined up without a defensive midfielder in last season’s Champions League final defeat to Chelsea, which quite quickly looked like a big mistake.

