If Harry Kane’s relationship with Tottenham Hotspur wasn’t already at breaking point, the fact that he extended his holiday in Florida against Daniel Levy’s wishes is surely the straw that breaks the camel’s back.

By not returning on the date he was supposed to, Kane will now have to quarantine for 10 days and the extra day he spent in the US means that he’ll now miss the north Londoners’ Premier League season opener against, ironically, Manchester City.

The Mirror note that Kane wouldn’t have been able to participate in any pre-season matches for Spurs in any event.

His general fitness will also need to be assessed before he can take part in a game, albeit it would seem he hopes that will be with Pep Guardiola’s swashbucklers.

Having signed a long contract back in 2018 without a release clause, Kane is effectively hamstrung if Daniel Levy digs his heels in over a price, which Man City are not willing to meet.

It’ll hardly endear the striker to his chairman if that his attitude, mind.