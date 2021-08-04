How Chelsea’s move for Romelu Lukaku could ruin Arsenal’s transfer plans

It doesn’t get much better than a fan if your club can sign one of the best strikers in world football, but if that can somehow also inconvenience a rival then it becomes a tiny bit sweeter.

A report from Sky Sports Italia has looked at the latest situation with Romelu Lukaku and Chelsea, and everything does now point to that deal going through.

That will have a knock-on effect to Lukaku’s strike partner Lautaro Martinez who was potentially up for transfer, and Arsenal are mentioned as one of the teams who were showing the most interest.

It was never going to be a straightforward deal as his asking price was around €90m so The Gunners would’ve had to find a way to pay that, while it’s even suggested that Spurs were sniffing around as they seek to replace Harry Kane.

The Lukaku deal now means that Lautaro won’t be going anywhere as Inter don’t want to completely decimate their side, so Chelsea could finally get their man and ruin one of Arsenal’s transfer plans in one fell swoop.