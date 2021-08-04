Inter Milan fear furious backlash if they sanction Romelu Lukaku transfer to Chelsea

Inter Milan are reportedly fearful of a furious backlash from fans if they allow Romelu Lukaku to seal a transfer to Chelsea this summer.

The Belgium international has been a star player for Inter and has a huge profile in Serie A, and it’s expected that his potential move away would be on the same scale as when Roberto Baggio left Fiorentina for Juventus in 1990, according to the Independent.

Still, the report acknowledges that Inter could have a difficult decision on their hands due to their financial issues, with Chelsea perhaps ready to aid them with a transfer package worth as much as £130million.

This would be hard for any club to turn down, and Inter may well feel it’s the best decision amid their current difficulties, with many European clubs feeling the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, more so than clubs in the Premier League.

Lukaku would be a superb signing for Chelsea if they could pull it off, with Thomas Tuchel in need of an upgrade on Timo Werner in his attack.

The 28-year-old is set to hold face-to-face talks with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta today, CaughtOffside understands, though he is not currently expected to push hard to leave the San Siro, despite Chelsea’s interest.