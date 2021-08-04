Jack Grealish may already be thinking about the number he will wear on his back at Manchester City amid his impending arrival at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City are said to be closing in on a £100million deal for Grealish, according to Sky Sports, the Aston Villa captain set to join the Premier League champions this summer.

Grealish has been a loyal servant for Aston Villa, captaining his boyhood club as he helped them return and establish themselves in the Premier League.

But after years of transfer speculation, it seems his moment has come to take the next step in his career with the current champions and Pep Guardiola extending a welcoming hand.

And if the deal does go through, Grealish will be able to get his hands on his dream squad number at the Etihad Stadium.

Sergio Aguero left City at the end of last season, leaving behind the famed number 10 shirt after a decade at the club.

And having worn the same number for the last four seasons for Aston Villa, as well as during his youth career, Grealish will be desperate to take the digits.

Beyond 10, numbers 4, 12,15, 18 and 19 are spare, but Grealish will, no doubt, be eyeing his usual number.