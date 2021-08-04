Harry Kane may have made it easier for Spurs chief Daniel Levy to sanction his transfer to Man City

Harry Kane’s recent absence from training may end up being the right approach in terms of getting his transfer from Tottenham to Manchester City.

The England international failed to report for training on Monday and Tuesday this week, despite being due back for pre-season with Spurs.

According to The Athletic, this could make it easier for Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to cash in on the AWOL star, as it would be easier to spin the sale as a success story now that the player is engaged in this stand-off.

Kane has been a top performer for Tottenham for many years now and would undoubtedly be a huge loss for the club, though his departure to City could see them raise as much as £130million.

The Athletic claim City are prepared to pay that kind of fee for Kane, who makes sense as a priority for Pep Guardiola after the summer exit of legendary goal-scorer Sergio Aguero.

It remains to be seen if this will definitely go through, with Spurs likely to be keen not to lose their best player to a Premier League rival.

In the past, the north Londoners have been successful in offloading stars like Gareth Bale and Luka Modric abroad, though they did also lose Dimitar Berbatov to Manchester United and Robbie Keane to Liverpool back in the summer of 2008.