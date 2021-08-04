Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly interested in a potential transfer deal for Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte this summer.

The 27-year-old is said to be pushing for a move to La Liga after deciding he wants to leave City, with Real and Barca already registering their interest in a move for him, according to a report from 90min.

Although Laporte has been a key player for City in the last few years, he did fall down the pecking order somewhat due to the emergence of Ruben Dias and John Stones as Pep Guardiola’s first-choice defensive partnership last season.

It makes sense that Laporte might now be keen to leave the Etihad Stadium, and he’s undoubtedly good enough to play for Spanish giants Real Madrid or Barcelona, both of whom could do with signing a top centre-back.

MORE: Jack Grealish to Man City transfer announcement close

Madrid have lost both Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane this summer, so they could urgently do with replacing them with a player like Laporte, while Barcelona surely need to think about a long-term replacement for the ageing Gerard Pique.

Barca have already raided City this summer by swooping for Sergio Aguero and Eric Garcia, and Laporte would be another fine signing.