Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid from Arsenal for James Maddison after the Gunners offered players to the Foxes as part of the deal.

The England international is seemingly one of Arsenal’s top targets as they look to add more creativity to their side following the recent departures of attacking midfield players Mesut Ozil and Martin Odegaard.

Still, it seems Arsenal will have to come back with a better offer, with Leicester turning down an opening bid that included the option to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles or Reiss Nelson, according to Football Insider.

It remains to be seen if AFC can get this deal done, but fans will hope something can be agreed eventually, as Maddison looks ideal for Mikel Arteta’s needs right now.

Football Insider state that Leicester value Maddison at around £70million, which seems a little out of Arsenal’s price range.

The north London giants could perhaps try offering other players to Brendan Rodgers’ side, with the report explaining that neither Maitland-Niles nor Nelson are of any interest to them.

Maitland-Niles has shown some promise in his time at Arsenal, but fell out of favour last season and didn’t do a great deal to impress whilst on loan at West Brom either.

Nelson has also not developed as hoped, so it’s not too surprising that Leicester are not prepared to accept just anyone from Arsenal.