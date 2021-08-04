Liverpool may hold a trump card in the race to sign Bournemouth star Arnaut Danjuma.

Reports emerged from Marca this morning claiming Liverpool are interested in the winger, who is valued at £13.5million by Transfermarkt.

Though, it is Europa League winners Villarreal who made the first move this summer, submitting a £13million bid that was rejected by Bournemouth earlier this summer according to Sky Sports.

The Yellow Submarine are keen to strengthen out wide ahead of the new season, and Danjuma’s impressive Championship season of last was enough to convince them to target him.

But if Danjuma’s words are anything to go by, Liverpool might hold the trump card, with the 24-year-old clearly keen on playing in the Premier League again.

“My main ambition is getting back to the Premier League with Bournemouth,” he told Sky Sports before the end of last season.

“I am a very ambitious athlete, I feel there is a huge part of me where I can prove myself in the Premier League. I was unfortunate in the previous season with a couple of injuries, I bounced back this season straight away.

“It’s good for myself and to show the rest of the world that I can perform in the Championship and play week-in week-out.”

Danjuma did make 14 appearances in the Premier League for Bournemouth in the season they were relegated after joining from Club Brugge.

But he spent last season in the Championship with the Cherries, scoring an impressive 15 goals in 33 Championship appearances, also assisting seven.