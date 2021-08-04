Menu

Liverpool make £6m after Southampton sell Danny Ings to Aston Villa in £30m deal

Wednesday evening saw the surprise announcement that Southampton’s Danny Ings had signed for Aston Villa in a £30m deal, thus meaning Liverpool earned a cool £6m thanks to their 20 percent sell-on fee.

The official Aston Villa website noted that the 29-year-old England international has signed on a three-year deal and will join up with his team-mates and other new signings Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young in due course.

Though the striker has been under the radar for a while, he still managed to plunder 14 goals last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the Saints.

The most important thing for Ings will be the service that he receives into the box. If Villa ensure a steady supply of crosses, the forward is still one of the best in the Premier League at making something happen.

He certainly gives Dean Smith options that the Villains were lacking up front.

It isn’t clear at this point if the transfer spend has come from a potential Jack Grealish transfer to Manchester City or not.

