Wednesday evening saw the surprise announcement that Southampton’s Danny Ings had signed for Aston Villa in a £30m deal, thus meaning Liverpool earned a cool £6m thanks to their 20 percent sell-on fee.
The official Aston Villa website noted that the 29-year-old England international has signed on a three-year deal and will join up with his team-mates and other new signings Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young in due course.
Though the striker has been under the radar for a while, he still managed to plunder 14 goals last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the Saints.
MORE: Liverpool and Spurs want this Brazilian
The most important thing for Ings will be the service that he receives into the box. If Villa ensure a steady supply of crosses, the forward is still one of the best in the Premier League at making something happen.
Liverpool will get 20% of the fee Aston Villa paid Southampton for Danny Ings, just as Burnley got 20% of the fee which saw Ings move from Liverpool to Southampton.
— James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 4, 2021
He’ll go in as a solo striker with Watkins Bailey either side, McGinn, Buendia + A.N. Other in midfield.
Option to go two up top with 3-5-2 away while having plenty in central midfield plus attacking fullbacks.
A very good signing who with service is guaranteed to score goals. https://t.co/RW0YaL6ko0
— Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 4, 2021
He certainly gives Dean Smith options that the Villains were lacking up front.
It isn’t clear at this point if the transfer spend has come from a potential Jack Grealish transfer to Manchester City or not.