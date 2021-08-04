Wednesday evening saw the surprise announcement that Southampton’s Danny Ings had signed for Aston Villa in a £30m deal, thus meaning Liverpool earned a cool £6m thanks to their 20 percent sell-on fee.

The official Aston Villa website noted that the 29-year-old England international has signed on a three-year deal and will join up with his team-mates and other new signings Leon Bailey, Emi Buendia and Ashley Young in due course.

Though the striker has been under the radar for a while, he still managed to plunder 14 goals last season in what was a disappointing campaign for the Saints.

MORE: Liverpool and Spurs want this Brazilian

The most important thing for Ings will be the service that he receives into the box. If Villa ensure a steady supply of crosses, the forward is still one of the best in the Premier League at making something happen.

Liverpool will get 20% of the fee Aston Villa paid Southampton for Danny Ings, just as Burnley got 20% of the fee which saw Ings move from Liverpool to Southampton. — James Nalton (@JDNalton) August 4, 2021

He’ll go in as a solo striker with Watkins Bailey either side, McGinn, Buendia + A.N. Other in midfield. Option to go two up top with 3-5-2 away while having plenty in central midfield plus attacking fullbacks. A very good signing who with service is guaranteed to score goals. https://t.co/RW0YaL6ko0 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) August 4, 2021

He certainly gives Dean Smith options that the Villains were lacking up front.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal prepared to offer four players to Leicester in order to get James Maddison transfer over the line The end is in sight for Barcelona and Messi as La Liga get enormous cash boost from private equity company Manchester United only signed Bruno Fernandes because they missed out on their top target

It isn’t clear at this point if the transfer spend has come from a potential Jack Grealish transfer to Manchester City or not.