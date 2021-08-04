If you’re impressing Liverpool star, Virgil van Dijk, when you’re just 16 years of age, then you must be doing something right, and that appears to be just the case for Kaide Gordon.

The Reds are still away on their pre-season and with the Dutchman slowly getting back to full fitness, he’s been able to watch his colleagues with a keen and close eye.

“There are a couple of new faces around and the young boys,” van Dijk was quoted as saying by the Liverpool ECHO.

“It’s always nice to see the young boys being lifted and coming out of their shells and stuff.

“Kaide Gordon, who is 16 years old, is coming out of his shell, he is training well and is a great talent.”

With just over a week to go until the first fixture of the 2021/22 Premier League campaign, things are certainly hotting up on the training pitch.

MORE: Liverpool and Spurs to battle for this Brazilian

“It is fun to see and we need everyone, whether you are a chef or the new kit-man, we need everyone to perform. I appreciate all of them,” Van Dijk added.

“It (training) is looking sharp, it has been very tough. I see a lot of the boys doing the 1,000-metre runs and I am trying to skip that. I like it for Millie, Mo, Sadio and those kind of runners!”

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: Inter Milan expected to accept Chelsea’s €130m offer for Romelu Lukaku but player will have final say Chelsea’s superb line up if they add Lukaku and Kounde transfers to Tuchel’s preferred 3-4-3 formation Broadcaster forced to apologise to Daniel Levy over vile slur aimed at Tottenham chairman

It’ll be interesting to see how quickly out of the blocks Liverpool are in the new campaign, as the ground they lost to Manchester City last season needs to be clawed back.

City have the upper hand at present, but if the Reds can replicate their 2019/20 form, it’ll make for an epic title race.