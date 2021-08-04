Chelsea are reportedly said to be ‘actively pursuing’ the transfer of Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

And in positive transfer news for the Blues, it seems Inter may be forced to accept an offer of around £100million for the prolific Belgium international, according to a report from the Telegraph.

Lukaku had a spell at Chelsea as a youngster but failed to make it at Stamford Bridge at the time, though he’s since gone on to become one of the finest centre-forwards in world football.

Chelsea would do well to snap up Lukaku this summer after the poor form of Timo Werner in his time in west London so far, with Lukaku bound to be an upgrade after scoring 64 goals in 95 games in two seasons at the San Siro.

Despite Inter understandably being keen not to lose Lukaku, the Telegraph suggests that the Italian giants’ financial issues mean they’re likely to sanction one more big sale this summer.

Achraf Hakimi has already left for Paris Saint-Germain, but it seems an offer in the region of £100m for Lukaku could also be too good to turn down.

Chelsea fans will hope this deal can come off, as they’d no doubt relish the chance to see Lukaku back at the Bridge for a second spell.

The 28-year-old clearly looks like a player they should never have let go after years of fine performances in the Premier League for Everton, which eventually earned him a big move to Manchester United.

Although it didn’t quite work out for Lukaku at Old Trafford, he has bounced back brilliantly at Inter and it would be great to see him back in English football.