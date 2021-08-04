Romelu Lukaku is set to hold face-to-face talks with Inter Milan over his future today as Chelsea continue to pursue a transfer for the Belgian striker, CaughtOffside understands.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of much speculation in the last few days, with Chelsea keen to bring the player back to Stamford Bridge for a second spell.

It may be, however, that things are not quite as advanced as some sources have suggested, with CaughtOffside told that Lukaku is not pushing to leave Inter.

In fact, CaughtOffside understands that it is largely Lukaku’s agent Federico Pastorello trying to engineer this move, while Inter may also be forced to accept big offers for their top scorer due to financial issues.

Lukaku will now meet with Inter CEO Beppe Marotta today to discuss the situation, and it could be that these talks will determine how much the club want to keep the player.

Chelsea could do with a top signing up front this summer after the disappointing performances of Timo Werner last season, and Lukaku certainly fits the bill.

The Belgium international is proven in the Premier League, having scored 87 goals in a spell at Everton after Chelsea unwisely let him go as a youngster.

The west London giants will surely be regretting that after seeing what a fine career Lukaku has had, with their former player continuing his prolific form during his time in Italy, scoring 30 goals in 44 games last season to guide Inter to the Serie A title.

It has been a difficult summer for the Nerazzuri, however, with Achraf Hakimi having to be sold to Paris Saint-Germain and other stars possibly also set to move on to help balance the books.

Antonio Conte also left his position as manager, and one imagines that could also influence Lukaku’s situation as he found some of his best form under the Italian tactician.

Lukaku surely won’t come cheap for Chelsea, but they’ll no doubt be keen to keep an eye on developments in the coming days as it should soon become clearer how realistic a move this is for them.