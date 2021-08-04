Tottenham are reportedly looking at attacking players as they lose in on a transfer deal for Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero.

There is an agreement in place for Spurs to sign Romero for around €50million, but the club now plan to switch their focus to creative talents such as PSV forward Noni Madueke, according to the Evening Standard.

Tottenham had Madueke on their books as a youngster, though he moved on to PSV in order to get more first-team football – a move which has certainly paid off for him.

The 19-year-old is now showing what a talent he is, and it seems like it could earn him a big move back to the Premier League as Spurs look at re-signing him, according to the Standard.

THFC supporters could do with some good news after so many headlines dominated by Harry Kane’s future at the moment.

The England international is being linked strongly with Manchester City by The Athletic and others and there’s no doubt that Spurs would need to spend big to replace him if he did end up leaving.

Investing in a young attacking talent like Madueke could be an ideal way to help the club move on from Kane if he ends up getting his move to City.