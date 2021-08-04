Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe will have the chance to establish himself at Premier League level in the new season as the star is returning to Aston Villa on loan, CaughtOffside understands.

CaughtOffside understand via club sources that the 23-year-old is heading back to Villa park on another loan spell, after spending 18 months with the Villains from January 2018.

The humble Congo-born ace spent the second-half of the 17/18 season with the West Midlands outfit, but was limited to a handful of appearances due to injury troubles.

Tuanzebe didn’t wallow away though as he returned to Villa for the 18/19 season, playing a key role as the side won long-awaited promotion back to the Premier League.

CaughtOffside also understand that the loan deal will not include an option to buy and that the Red Devils academy graduate rejected a switch to Newcastle United in favour of Villa.

The switch for Tuanzebe also comes as we’ve learned that the promising defender has switched from his agency to now be represented by his brother.

That decision already seems to have paid off as Tuanzebe is closing in on a move that should provide him with regular action at senior level, something that he’s never had with United.

Tuanzebe debuted for the Red Devils back in the 2016/17 campaign but has never been handed the chance to really establish himself in the first-team with a prolonged run.

It’s clear that the youngster has the ability to star at the top level, as we all saw with a dominant performance against PSG in the Champions League last season.

Tuanzebe has just been terribly unfortunate with injury troubles and stuck behind more senior options for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer during his time with the United first-team to date.

Tuanzebe started nine of his 19 appearances across all competitions last season and will be a wonderful recruit to a Villa side that have added quality talent in Emi Buendia and Leon Bailey so far this summer.