Manchester United fans are not likely to see Jadon Sancho play until the start of the Premier League season.

Sancho completed his £73million transfer from Borussia Dortmund last month but are yet to welcome the winger into their pre-season camp.

The Reds are currently in St Andrews, Scotland, but Sancho is yet to join them due to extended holiday following Euro 2020.

The England international was present in Manchester to complete his move early last month, but he has since visited Turks and Caicos on holiday.

Sancho is close to making his pre-season bow for United, however, due to return on Friday, according to the Manchester Evening News.

But while the winger will get some much needed fitness in his legs over the coming weeks, he is unlikely to feature in any fixtures.

United play Everton in their last pre-season friendly on Saturday, just one day after Sancho joins the pre-season camp.

And so he is extremely unlikely to feature, instead likely to come into the fold for the opening Premier League clash with Leeds United the following week.