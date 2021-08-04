In news that might put Bruno Fernandes’ nose out of joint, it has come to light that the Portuguese was only signed by Manchester United because they were unable to secure their top target.

According to The Athletic, cited by The Sun, the Red Devils had wanted to secure Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland, but once the player had decided he wanted to remain in the Bundesliga, it forced United to look elsewhere.

It’s suggested that fan furore over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s appointment and relative lack of success left the club in turmoil, and a top class signing was needed to quell the noise.

With that in mind, Bruno was the player that was eventually signed, and it’s hard to think of a player that’s made a bigger impact at Old Trafford in years.

Goals and assists have been his forte, along with a tremendous work ethic that has dragged United along by the scruff of the neck at times.

With Haaland expected to be on the market in a years time, will it be second time lucky for United?