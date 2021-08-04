Manchester United could be in line for a transfer windfall should Romelu Lukaku complete his move to Chelsea this summer.

Lukaku is the subject of interest from the Blues, who appear to be keen to take him back to Stamford Bridge seven years after allowing him to leave for Everton.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are preparing a fresh bid for Lukaku, who is now at Inter Milan, having seen an £85million offer turned down.

According to the report, Inter are likely to hold out for around £102million, and if they do, United will be in line for an increased windfall.

That’s because, according to the Manchester Evening News, United have a sell-on fee of around 5% in Lukaku’s contract having sold him to Inter for around €80million in 2019, meaning they could receive around £5million.

That may only be a small fee relative to the transfer market of today, but it will, no doubt, be a welcome boost to United’s transfer kitty.

The Reds have already spent more than £100million combined across deals for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane, and it’s likely they will need to bring in more cash to continue their spending.