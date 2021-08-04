Chelsea are reportedly in the strongest position to pounce for the potential transfer of Barcelona midfielder Ilaix Moriba.

According to Todo Fichajes, this comes after the major development that Moriba has decided not to sign a new contract with the Catalan giants.

This looks set to see the talented 18-year-old move on, with Chelsea perhaps poised to swoop for the youngster in a deal worth around €15million.

This should be good business by the Blues if they pull it off, with Moriba looking a huge prospect with a big future at the highest level of the game.

Barcelona have a proud history of producing quality young players in their academy, but it looks like Moriba will not be pursuing a career in their senior side now.

Chelsea have also moved more towards blooding youth in recent times, so a move to Stamford Bridge could be a good one for Moriba’s development.

The Spanish youth international will hope to link up with other talented young players like Mason Mount and Reece James, who have become key players for the west London giants in recent times.