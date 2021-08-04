Newcastle are reportedly willing to forget the restraints of a small transfer budget and pay the £22m asking price for Joe Willock that Arsenal are demanding, according to the Telegraph.

In a passionate piece from Luke Edwards, it has emerged that the Magpies are willing to meet the £22m valuation that it would take to bring back their loan hero and that the ball is now in the player’s court.

The Telegraph report that the 21-year-old is yet to offer a final answer as to whether he wants the move or not, as Willock is faced with the difficult decision of leaving his boyhood club to advance his career.

Willock was sent out on loan to Newcastle for the second-half of last season and was the driving force for the side to steer clear of relegation as he scored eight Premier League goals in just 14 appearances.

Edwards notes for the Telegraph that there is a ‘growing sense’ that the midfielder is having ‘second thoughts’ about a permanent switch to Newcastle, which would take him away from his home of London.

It’s added that Willock feels that he is good enough to play for Arsenal, which is spot on after he won the Premier League Player of the Month award in May. He doesn’t deserve to be a bit-part player anymore.

Of course it’s difficult for a 21-year-old to give up their dream of being a key player for their boyhood club and hopefully Willock is not being pressured to make a move in either direction.

Another loan may be perfect for the player himself, if Arsenal are open to it and a loan agreement can be struck with the Magpies, he would not have to entirely give up on his Gunners dream.

Everything points to the decision being in the hands of Willock, Newcastle won’t be able to wait for that to come forever, but the talent just needs to think things through and do what he feels is right.